Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $6.26 Million Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,430 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned approximately 0.05% of NortonLifeLock worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,627,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,432 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,473 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,024,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. 11,856,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148,798. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

