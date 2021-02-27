Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $7.60 Million Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,850 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned approximately 0.08% of Dropbox worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Dropbox by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. 9,318,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,806,193. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 118.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $205,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $40,023.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,970 shares of company stock worth $716,224. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.