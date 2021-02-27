Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $8.65 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,077 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned approximately 0.14% of Jabil worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Jabil by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after buying an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 9,082.2% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 15,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Jabil by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 49,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Jabil by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.17. 1,145,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,178. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other Jabil news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 10,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $406,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,375,057 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

