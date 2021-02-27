Smith Asset Management Group LP Lowers Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.36. 1,659,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.08 and a 200-day moving average of $338.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.