Smith Asset Management Group LP Purchases 246,930 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 38,947.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,930 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.06% of International Paper worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,239,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,553. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

