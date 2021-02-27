Smith Asset Management Group LP Purchases Shares of 111,240 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,060,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned 0.10% of DaVita at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

DaVita stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.13. 845,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.30 and its 200-day moving average is $101.33.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.