Smith Asset Management Group LP Reduces Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Smith Asset Management Group LP trimmed its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,370 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.05% of GoDaddy worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDDY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in GoDaddy by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 366.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,628,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,176,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 50,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,633.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $318,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,379 shares of company stock worth $9,005,317 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GDDY stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,196. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.86.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

