Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 15,200 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Smith Asset Management Group LP decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,068,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,589. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $197.47 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

