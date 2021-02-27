Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 15,980 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 15,980 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,999,486,000 after purchasing an additional 166,207 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,024,473,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $7.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $538.85. 3,708,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $238.65 billion, a PE ratio of 86.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $538.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.