Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 38,237 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,237 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.11% of Generac worth $15,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Generac by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $392,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 79.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.85.

GNRC traded up $13.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,495. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

