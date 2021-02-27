Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 39,300 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Smith Asset Management Group LP decreased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned 0.10% of Williams-Sonoma worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,025. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,420. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.11.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

