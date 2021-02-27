Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 539 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises about 1.2% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.08% of AutoZone worth $21,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 847.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,836,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 91,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,912,000 after purchasing an additional 53,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,715,000 after purchasing an additional 42,348 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,102 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,629,000 after purchasing an additional 36,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

Shares of AZO traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,159.92. The stock had a trading volume of 351,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,850. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,205.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1,181.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,297.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total transaction of $877,551.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total value of $13,490,269.50. Insiders have sold a total of 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

