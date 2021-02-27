Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 5,742 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Smith Asset Management Group LP decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Alphabet by 62.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $205,740,000. Natixis grew its stake in Alphabet by 186.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 82,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alphabet by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,617,000 after acquiring an additional 67,275 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,036.86. 2,076,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,065. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,948.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,717.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

