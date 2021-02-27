Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 6,220 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ServiceNow by 17.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its position in ServiceNow by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $703,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.14.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,312 shares of company stock worth $47,048,637 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $4.67 on Friday, hitting $533.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,814. The stock has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

