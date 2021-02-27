Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 8,357 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,357 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor comprises 2.1% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned approximately 0.45% of Deckers Outdoor worth $35,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $7.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.11. The stock had a trading volume of 466,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,852. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $340.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total transaction of $147,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,886 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,884.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $5,036,299.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,539,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,870 shares of company stock worth $9,088,859. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.63.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

