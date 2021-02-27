Smith Asset Management Group LP Trims Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Smith Asset Management Group LP decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,482 shares during the period. Hologic comprises about 2.0% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.19% of Hologic worth $34,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,135,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,666,000 after acquiring an additional 69,263 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,411,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.59.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

