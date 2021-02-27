Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.07 Million

Analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will report $12.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.01 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $12.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $50.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.90 million to $51.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $51.87 million, with estimates ranging from $51.30 million to $52.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Smith Micro Software.

SMSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

SMSI stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.86. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,319,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth $1,084,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,033 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 578,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

