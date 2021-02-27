Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) traded down 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. 340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Snam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snam has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Snam alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.