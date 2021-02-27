Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Sonos worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Sonos by 6.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 3.0% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 11.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 33.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 141,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $3,029,259.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $599,640.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 769,084 shares of company stock worth $23,552,795 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SONO opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

