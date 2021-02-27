Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.37 million and the highest is $4.01 billion. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $13.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7,651.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $4.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $860.54 million, with estimates ranging from $99.89 million to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 149.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.70. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

