South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Trading Down 0.6%

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) fell 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. Its products and services primarily include checking accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, and remote deposit capture services, as well as mortgage and treasury management, Internet and community banking, and ATM services.

