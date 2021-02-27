South Jersey Industries’ (SJI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.37% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.
SJI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,857. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,172,000 after buying an additional 812,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,459,000 after purchasing an additional 807,229 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,980,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,433,000 after purchasing an additional 903,890 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,184,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 189,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after buying an additional 439,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.