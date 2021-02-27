South Jersey Industries’ (SJI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

SJI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,857. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,172,000 after buying an additional 812,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,459,000 after purchasing an additional 807,229 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,980,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,433,000 after purchasing an additional 903,890 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,184,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 189,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after buying an additional 439,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

