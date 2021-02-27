Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) to post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Southern Copper posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southern Copper.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Southern Copper has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $46.39.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 109,094 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $6,579,459.14. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,881,961 shares in the company, valued at $113,501,067.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 687,828 shares of company stock worth $45,985,263. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,501,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $83.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

