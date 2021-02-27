Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.71. Southside Bancshares posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 414.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of SBSI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 163,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $36.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

In related news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $409,585.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $156,977.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,552.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,690,000 after buying an additional 189,404 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 296,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 149,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 23,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

