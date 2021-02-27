Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331,827 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,958 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Southwestern Energy worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $80,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWN shares. UBS Group lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

