SparkPoint Trading Up 19.2% Over Last Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $73.44 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00056708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.71 or 0.00704340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00026709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00033884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00059176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00039924 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,995,773,501 coins and its circulating supply is 7,398,791,627 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

