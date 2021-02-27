SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $4.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.81. 22,706,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,314,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.37 and a 200 day moving average of $174.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

