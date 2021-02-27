SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.2% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $161.81 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.50.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.