SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) Trading 0.3% Higher

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.35 and last traded at $61.74. 86,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 171,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIL. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000.

