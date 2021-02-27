SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.33% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $60,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 137,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 119,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 80,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $454.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $470.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $448.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.50.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.