SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.17 and last traded at $31.17. Approximately 6,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 24,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

