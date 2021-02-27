Spectiv Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Spectiv token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectiv has a market cap of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00055503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $311.67 or 0.00694950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00027419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00032478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00059005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00039464 BTC.

Spectiv Token Profile

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectiv Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars.

