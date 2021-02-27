Sphere Market Capitalization Achieves $5.03 Million (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000898 BTC on major exchanges. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $10,157.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,986.39 or 1.00309391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00040131 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00092995 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003503 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

