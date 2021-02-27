Sphere (SPHR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.25 Million

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Sphere coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sphere has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and $6,194.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,168.30 or 1.00420442 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00041597 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00102763 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003535 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

