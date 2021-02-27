Spin Master (TOY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Spin Master to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Spin Master stock traded up C$1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$28.25. 126,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The company has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 107.41. Spin Master has a one year low of C$9.73 and a one year high of C$33.23.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.50.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

