SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.11% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 29,856 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $2,690,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,639 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,301 shares of company stock worth $8,213,281 over the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

SWTX stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.32. Equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

