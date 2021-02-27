STA Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

STA Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 298.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $48.55 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.28.

