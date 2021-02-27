Stably USD Achieves Market Cap of $762,917.61 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Stably USD has a total market cap of $762,917.61 and $2,116.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Stably USD token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00057054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $346.04 or 0.00734839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00035000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00059246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00042510 BTC.

Stably USD Token Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,776,452 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,821 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

