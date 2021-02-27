STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Position Cut by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,505 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,414,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

In other STAG Industrial news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $31.55 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $34.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.80%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

