Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STLHF)’s stock price fell 8.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.60. 180,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 368,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Standard Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.