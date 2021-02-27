Stanley Mbugua Sells 1,370 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CAO Stanley Mbugua sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $10,494.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,304.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stanley Mbugua also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Stanley Mbugua sold 8,524 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $41,597.12.

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 151.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

