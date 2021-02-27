Starbase Market Cap Reaches $156,258.30 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 20% against the dollar. One Starbase token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $156,258.30 and approximately $1,849.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00056455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.14 or 0.00718370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00029146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00034909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00059353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00041566 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars.

