Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,355 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $4.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,028,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,818. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.67. The company has a market capitalization of $127.18 billion, a PE ratio of 140.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $109.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

