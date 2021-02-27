Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.00% of Starbucks worth $1,257,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.03. 15,028,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298,818. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.18 billion, a PE ratio of 140.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $109.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

