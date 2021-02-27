StarDEX Price Tops $0.0038 (XSTAR)

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. StarDEX has a total market capitalization of $37,589.75 and approximately $407.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StarDEX has traded 25% lower against the dollar. One StarDEX token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00055242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.46 or 0.00692524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00027429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00032587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00058868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00039411 BTC.

About StarDEX

StarDEX (XSTAR) is a token. It was first traded on August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for StarDEX is stardex.io . StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve

StarDEX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StarDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

