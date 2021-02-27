STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Cap Tops $57.80 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002586 BTC on popular exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $57.80 million and $427,956.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

