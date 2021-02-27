State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 3,581 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Quidel worth $9,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QDEL. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $921,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $730,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,345,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.17.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,067 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,442 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL opened at $164.26 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $72.99 and a 52 week high of $306.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.70.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. Analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

