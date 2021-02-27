State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,310 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Floor & Decor worth $9,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 51,780 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $4,313,791.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,030,602.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,628 shares of company stock worth $9,263,786. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FND. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $108.54.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.