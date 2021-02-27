State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,866 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Nielsen worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,506,000 after acquiring an additional 135,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nielsen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,077,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,803,000 after acquiring an additional 259,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nielsen by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,811,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 346.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,904,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nielsen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,929,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,545,000 after acquiring an additional 283,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.