State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of A. O. Smith worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,470,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 35,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,617,000 after acquiring an additional 175,120 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,052.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,306 shares of company stock valued at $749,444. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $59.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.